War on the Rocks Is Hiring a Temporary, Full-Time Remote Editor

War on the Rocks is looking for a detail-oriented editor to fill some of the duties of our assistant editor, who is planning to take an extended period of leave. We are looking for a candidate who is committed to the clear communication of sophisticated ideas and is excited to work in the field of national security. This is a limited-term, remote, full-time position (40 hours a week) that will last approximately four months, beginning June 10, 2021. The position has the possibility of converting into long-term, part- or full-time work with War on the Rocks Media.

About the Publication

War on the Rocks is a D.C.-based media and education company focused on growing and serving a community passionate about strategy, defense, and foreign affairs. Founded in 2013, War on the Rocks aims to improve the professional and public discourse on issues of strategic importance by featuring experienced and authoritative voices in articles, essays, visual presentations, and podcasts. We value camaraderie, creativity, and expertise.

About the Position

The temporary assistant editor is responsible for two main tasks:

Editing articles

You will manage a queue of anywhere from 10 to 15 articles in various stages of development, as assigned by the managing editor and assisted by a team of copy editors. In an average week, you will be expected to produce at least 4 articles ready for publication.

Social media

Every day War on the Rocks publishes anywhere from two to five articles and podcasts. You will create and post social media content to advertise those articles and podcasts, and post them to Twitter (daily), Facebook (Mon-Fri), and LinkedIn (Mon-Fri). This is approximately 10 to 15 percent of the job.

Skills and Experience Required

Five years of editorial experience

Proven track record of delivering excellent final copy for publication against hard short-term deadlines

Exceptional and elegant written English

Subject-matter familiarity with a broad array of defense and foreign policy issues

Familiarity with AP Style

A high level of attention to detail

Patience and rigor

Ability to communicate edits clearly — and politely — to authors

Ability to work flexibly as part of a small team

How to Apply

Applicants should provide their resume, a cover letter, and two writing samples — one short-form and one long-form — all as PDFs and all as attachments (no Google Drive please). In your cover letter, please include an amusing story about yourself. Send applications to editor@warontherocks.com with WOTR TEMP EDITOR APP in the subject line. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on May 21, 2021. Those received after that date will not be considered.

War on the Rocks Media, LLC is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any classification protected by federal, state, or local law.

