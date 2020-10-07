Karma Puh-leeze
Erin, Radha and Loren use COVID-19 as a frame to ask what this crazy time has brought to our attention, what it’s distracted us from, what it’s possibly helped, and how it’s shaped our own skills and interests. And shopping.
