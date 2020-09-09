I’m a Loser, Baby

Loren, Radha, and Erin invite Camille Stewart, non-resident fellow at Harvard’s Belfer Center, to discuss all the cyber threats and how individual behavior uniquely connects with our ability to mitigate or respond to them. In keeping up foreign relations, we provide short updates on Alexei Navalny, Belarus, and Brexit alongside a brief farewell to Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. We’d like to remind you all that Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq are still a thing, and after all the takes have been shared on Trump’s views on service members, we talk about the role of the press in this story.