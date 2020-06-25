America’s Foreign Policy Consensus: Blob’s Your Uncle?

The Cato Institute’s Emma Ashford joins Melanie and Zack to discuss her recent article on how to “Build a Better Blob.” They debate whether the foreign policy community is hostile to non-mainstream thinking, or just to non-experts. Emma outlines why the foreign policy community needs to embrace many forms of diversity (and why we all need to wear face masks). Melanie calls out Michael Pack, the new director of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, for appearing committed to dismantling his own organization. And Zack questions National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien’s recent op-ed on withdrawing U.S. troops from Germany.

