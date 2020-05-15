Sheena Greitens on U.S. – China Relations

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, we participate in our first ever cross-podcast and listen in on a conversation that took place on the This is Democracy podcast about the U.S.-China relationship. Jeremi Suri, a renowned scholar of democracy and host of This is Democracy, sits down with Sheena Greitens, one of the newest additions to the University of Texas faculty. Professor Greitens is about to become an associate professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs, and she is also a non-resident senior fellow at the Brookings Institute. Her research focuses on American national security, East Asia, and authoritarian politics in foreign policy. In particular, she has focused on China’s domestic security policies and their implications for the world. The conversation focuses on China under Xi Jinping’s leadership and takes a look at the regime of domestic surveillance that has developed.