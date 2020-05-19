I’m On A Boat

This week Erin, Loren, and Radha regroup for a “what did I miss” session to discuss the events of the last few weeks. Starting with the bizarre coup that wasn’t in Venezuela, the ladies go on to talk about the Iran not-so-snap-back sanctions — including the Babysitter’s Club analogy that you’ll need in order to understand why everyone is so annoyed — and the potentially pending restart of the China trade war. They then turn to the dwindling number of inspector generals and remind everyone why process is their valentine. They close out this episode with a discussion of books that will help you to learn if you feel like, cope when you need help, and escape when you want to.