Can America Jaw-Jaw its Way Out of Afghanistan?

March 9, 2020
Devour this deep dive into the dash to drop America’s drawn-out duel in the domain of the Durrani (and different dynasties): Afghanistan. To help us understand what’s transpired and the meaning of the new deal between the United States and the Taliban, Ryan was joined by Orzala NematLaurel Miller, and Vikram J. Singh — all of whom have many years of experience with America’s longest war.

 

