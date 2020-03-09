Can America Jaw-Jaw its Way Out of Afghanistan?
Devour this deep dive into the dash to drop America’s drawn-out duel in the domain of the Durrani (and different dynasties): Afghanistan. To help us understand what’s transpired and the meaning of the new deal between the United States and the Taliban, Ryan was joined by Orzala Nemat, Laurel Miller, and Vikram J. Singh — all of whom have many years of experience with America’s longest war.
For members, we have some bonus material (posted in the War Hall): Dr. Nemat tells us what a certain Hamid Karzai has been up to.
Further reading and listening:
- Barnett Rubin, “Fighting and Talking with the Taliban During the Obama Years,” War on the Rocks
- Laurel Miller, “The Trump Administration’s Afghanistan Policy,” Testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs
- Vikram Signh, “Behind The U.S.-Taliban Ceasefire Agreement In Afghanistan,” NPR, interview by Ari Shapiro
- Chris Brose, Melanie Marlow, Christopher Preble, “Why is America Leaving Afghanistan Now?” Net Assessment
- John Bew, Ryan Evans, Peter Neumann, and Marisa Porgest, Talking to the Taliban: Hope over History (ICSR: 2013)
Image: Adapted from U.S. State Department