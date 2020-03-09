Can America Jaw-Jaw its Way Out of Afghanistan?

Devour this deep dive into the dash to drop America’s drawn-out duel in the domain of the Durrani (and different dynasties): Afghanistan. To help us understand what’s transpired and the meaning of the new deal between the United States and the Taliban, Ryan was joined by Orzala Nemat, Laurel Miller, and Vikram J. Singh — all of whom have many years of experience with America’s longest war.

