Let Us Be Elegant or Die

This week the ladies return to regular programming and try to catch up after one of the more crazy weeks in recent political memory. They start off with the Coronavirus crisis before returning to an old-standby, Brexit. They also provide some color commentary on the recent Irish elections. And how could they forget the new Middle East Peace Plan! That’s before they get to impeachment, NSC firings, and White House Mayhem. Stick around and hear them gush about Little Women.

Links

Coronavirus

Brexit

Irish Elections

Rory Carroll, “Ireland General Election: Sinn Féin Surges to 22% in Exit Poll,” Guardian, February 8, 2020

Middle East Peace

Peter Beaumont, “Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan: Key Points at a Glance,” Guardian, January 28, 2020

Irish Election

Travel Ban

Pop Culture