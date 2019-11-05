It’s (Barely) Daylight in America
This week the ladies of Bombshell go deep on the Syria raid and the “value” of high-value targeting, before turning their attention to popular protests in Iraq and Lebanon. Of course, no episode would be complete without a Brexit update! Radha regales us with CFIUS tales and we all lament the attacks on LTC Vindman. Also, will the NDAA ever pass?
Links
- Tamara Qiblawi, “Protests Toppled Two Governments in Three Days, But the Fight is Only Beginning,” CNN, November 2, 2019
- Sara Khairat, “What Triggered Iraq’s Mammoth Protests?” Aljazeera, November 1, 2019
- Alissa Rubin, “Iraq Demonstrations Grow, and Government Scrambles to Respond,” New York Times, November 1, 2019
- Jen Kirby, “The Future of Brexit Will Be Decided in December 12 Election,” Vox, October 29, 2019
- Mark Landler and Stephen Castle, “Boris Johnson Has Big Lead in UK Election. That Might Not Mean Much,” New York Times, November 2, 2019
- Leo Shane III and Joe Gould, “What’s in the Emergency Defense Policy Bill?” Defense News, October 30, 2019
- John M. Donnelly, “Skinny Defense Bill Omits Key Element: Military Construction,” Roll Call, November 1, 2019
- Joe Gould, “Congress Mulls Spring Continuing Resolution to Avoid Government Shutdown,” Defense News, October 25, 2019
- Greg Roumeliotis, Yingzhi Yang, Echo Wang, and Alexandra Alper, “Exclusive: US Opens National Security Investigation Into TikTok,” Reuters, November 1, 2019