Influence Operations and Active Measures: The History of Soviet and Russian Political Warfare in the West

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Will Inboden, executive director of the Clements Center, sits down with Professor Paul Pope and Dr. Kiril Avramov of the Intelligence Studies Project at the University of Texas and Dr. Calder Walton, assistant director of the Applied History Program at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, to discuss the history of influence operations and active measures by the Soviet Union and Russia. Their wide-ranging discussion covers everything from Soviet active measures in Chile, to the theory of reflexive control that governed the Soviet strategy of conducting influence operations, to the response in the United States to Operation JADE HELM, Russian interference in the 2016 election, and the role of social media in advancing political warfare goals. Join us for a fascinating conversation about history that has urgent implications for today.