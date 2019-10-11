An Unseen but Outsized Influence: A History of the National Security Council with John Gans

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, John Gans, director of communications and research at Perry World House at the University of Pennsylvania, sits down with several members of the University of Texas faculty to discuss his new book, White House Warriors: How the National Security Council Transformed the American Way of War. The discussion is led by William Inboden, editor-in-chief of the Texas National Security Review and director of the Clements Center, Steve Slick, director of the Intelligence Studies Project and former director and senior director for intelligence programs at the National Security Council, and Aaron O’Connell, a veteran of the National Sescurity Council staff and faculty fellow at the Clements Center. The discussion dives into the role of the National Security Council and the challenges it faces. They also discuss Gans’ process in researching and writing White House Warriors.