A Conversation on Middle East Security with Gen. Amos Yadlin

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, retired General Amos Yadlin sits down with Steve Slick, director of the Intelligence Studies Project, to discuss Middle East security and Israeli security concerns. Slick and General Yadlin also engage in a conversation about the role of Israel in the middle east, the future of Israel, and questions regarding security in the region. General Yadlin served in the Israeli Armed Forces for over forty years as an air force officer and as the director of Israeli Military Intelligence. This talk took place at the University of Texas at Austin and was sponsored by the Intelligence Studies Project, the Robert Strauss Center for International Security and Law, and the Clements Center for National Security.