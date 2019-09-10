Out of Order

This week Erin, Loren, and Radha are joined by War on the Rocks’ new editor-in-chief Becky Zimmerman to talk about the talks that never were with the Taliban and catch up on the situation in Afghanistan more generally. The ladies then turn to the chaos in the UK, ongoing protests in Hong Kong, the release of classified information by the President (again!), MILCON spending for the border wall, and the Mattis book. Whew! After all that, the dive into pop culture with book and podcast rec’s for all.

Links

Afghanistan

Brexit

Yemen

“The Latest on the Situation in Yemen,” NPR, September 4, 2019

Hong Kong

Mike Ives, Tiffany May, and Elaine Yu, “Hong Kong Protesters Return to Streets After Leader Announces Concessions,” New York Times, September 7, 2019

Saudi/UAE

Aziz El Yaakoubi, David Evans, Ros Russell, and Tuqa Khalid, “Saudi Arabia, UAE Urge Yemen Government and Separatists to Halt Fighting,” Reuters, September 8, 2019

Iran

Eric Adams, “Everything We Know About America’s Secret KH-11 Recon Satellites,” Popular Mechanics, September 6, 2019

MILCON

Chantal Da Silva, “Here’s Every Military Construction Project in the US Being Pushed Back to Fund Trump’s Border Wall,” Newsweek, September 5, 2019

Produced by Tre Hester