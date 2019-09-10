Out of Order
This week Erin, Loren, and Radha are joined by War on the Rocks’ new editor-in-chief Becky Zimmerman to talk about the talks that never were with the Taliban and catch up on the situation in Afghanistan more generally. The ladies then turn to the chaos in the UK, ongoing protests in Hong Kong, the release of classified information by the President (again!), MILCON spending for the border wall, and the Mattis book. Whew! After all that, the dive into pop culture with book and podcast rec’s for all.
Links
Produced by Tre Hester