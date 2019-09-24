Because We Can Can Can
This week Bombshell is blessed by the return of Tamara Cofman Wittes to help everyone understand Iran’s possible motives in the strike on an Aramco facility and what Saudi Arabia might do next. And as a bonus she sticks around to dive into Israeli elections. Then Erin, Radha, and Loren take a deep, nerve-calming breath to dive into the current White House Mayhem: the ouster of John Bolton, the arrival of Robert O’Brien, and the whistleblower-Ukraine monstrosity. Also, Erin saw Moulin Rouge and you should too, if you can can can.
Links
Aramco Attacks
- Stephen Kalin, “Saudi Arabia to Wait for Investigation Before Responding to Attacks: Minister,” Reuters, September 21, 2019
- Lara Seligman and Elias Groll, “In Muted Response to Iran Strikes, US to Send Reinforcements to Saudi Arabia,” Foreign Policy, September 20, 2019
- Suzanne Maloney, “Why Iran’s Leadership Thinks Escalation Can Pay Off,” Washington Post, September 18, 2019
- Eric Schmitt, Julian E. Barnes, and David D. Kirkpatrick, “To Find Clues in Saudi Oil Attacks, US Examines Missile and Drone Parts,” New York Times, September 17, 2019
Israeli Elections
- Jeremy Sharon, “Liberman Declines to Recommend Gantz or Netanyahu to Form Government,” Jerusalem Post, September 23, 2019
- Oren Libermann, “Why No One is Israel Seems Able to Win an Election,” CNN, September 22, 2019
- Aaron Heller, “Arab Lawmakers in Israel Endorse Gantz for Prime Minister,” ABC News, September 22, 2019
New National Security Advisor
- John Hudson and John Wagner, “Trump Realigns National Security Team with a Low-Profile Adviser,” Washington Post, September 18, 2019
- John Gans, “The Dangers of a Weak National Security Adviser,” Politico, September 19, 2019