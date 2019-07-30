war on the rocks
LBJ School - The University of Texas at Austin

Bombshell: The One with Mara Jade

, , and
July 30, 2019
Podcasts - Bombshell

This week on Bombshell Loren and Erin hold down the fort and ask the brilliant Elsa Kania to explain the new Chinese defense white paper. Britain has a new PM, Pakistan’s visited the US, and there are ongoing protests in Moscow and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, we might have a budget deal? And the president keeps trying to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia. Erin finally saw Capt. Marvel and we collectively wish cast a real Mara Jade adventure.

 

 

Links

China

Imran Khan

Russia Protests

Hong Kong protests

Budget Deal

Hyten Confirmation

 

Produced by Tre Hester

Podcasts, Bombshell
Copyright ©2019 War On The Rocks
RSS Feed/ Home