Bombshell: A Song of Slights and Ire
This week the ladies dive into the recent Iran drama with Ariane Tabatabai. Next, they revisit some recent election results before turning to whirlwind trade developments, as talks with China fall apart and new restrictions are levied against Huawei. White House Mayhem never disappoints, and the ladies sound off on the moral and strategic bankruptcy of pardoning war criminals. Pop-culture brings us home.
Links
Elections
- Damien Cave, “Australia Elections Results: Prime Minister Scott Morrison Seizes a Stunning Win,” New York Times, May 18, 2019
- Hywel Griffith and Jay Savage, “Scott Morrison: How Australia’s PM Built a ‘Miracle’ Election Win,” BBC, May 19, 2019
- Douglas Schorzman and Kai Schultz, “Polls Are Closed in India’s Election: What Happens Next?” New York Times, May 19, 2019
Trade
- Brendan Murray, “Tariff Man Trump Just Had Himself a Week. Here’s a Recap,” Bloomberg, May 19, 2019
China
- Chris Buckley and Keith Bradsher, “How Xi’s Last-Minute Switch on U.S.-China Trade Deal Upended It,” New York Times, May 16, 2019
- Eamon Barrett, “China is Running Out of U.S. Good to Tariff, Has Other Trade War Weapons to Unleash,” Fortune, May 18, 2019
- Michael Schuman, “To China, Alls’ Fair in. Love and Trade Wars,” Atlantic, May 18, 2019
- Julia Horowitz, “ Huawei Takes the U.S.-China Trade War to a Dangerous New Level,” CNN, May 16, 2019
Mexico – Canada
- Kayla Tausche and Jacob Pramuk, “US Reaches Deal to Lift Steel and Aluminum Tariffs on Canada and Mexico,” CNBC, May 17, 2019
Iran
- “Iran Nuclear Deal: Tehran May Increase Uranium Enrichment,” BBC, May 08, 2019
- Becca Wasser and Ariane Tabatabai, Washington Post, “Irans Network of Fighters in the Middle East Aren’t Always Loyal to Iran,” May 21, 2019
- Eric Brewer, Elisa Catalano Ewers, Ilan Goldenberg, Peter Harrell, Nicholas Heras, Elisabeth Rosenberg, and Ariane Tabatabai, “A Realistic Path for Progress on Iran,” CNAS, January 29, 2019
- Ariane Tabatabai, “Can Anyone Save the Iran Nuclear Deal?” New York Times, May 10, 2019
Huawei
- Frank Bajak and Tali Arbel, “Huawei Hit by US Export Controls, Potential Important Ban,” AP News, May 16, 2019
- Emily Feng, “S. Move to Isolate Huawei Sends Ripples Through Global Supply Chain,” NPR, May 16, 2019
- Emily Stewart, “The US Government’s Ongoing Battle With Chinese Telecom Giant Huawei, Explained,” Vox, May 21, 2019
War Crimes
- Dave Philipps, “Trump May Be Preparing Pardons for Servicemen Accused of War Crimes,” New York Times, May 18, 2019
Produced by Tre Hester