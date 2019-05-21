war on the rocks
Bombshell: A Song of Slights and Ire

May 21, 2019
Podcasts - Bombshell

This week the ladies dive into the recent Iran drama with Ariane Tabatabai. Next, they revisit some recent election results before turning to whirlwind trade developments, as talks with China fall apart and new restrictions are levied against Huawei. White House Mayhem never disappoints, and the ladies sound off on the moral and strategic bankruptcy of pardoning war criminals. Pop-culture brings us home.

 

 

Produced by Tre Hester

