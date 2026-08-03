Why Egypt’s Opinion of Ukraine Matters, Now and Later

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyФокус — Fokus (“Focus”)National weekly magazine with a patriotic voice“Oil, Grain, and Wildberries: Three Targets in Ukraine’s Strikes on the Kremlin’s Wallet”By Dmytro Snegiryov/July 31, 2026Ukraine has launched an intensified strike campaign targeting three key Russian vulnerabilities: oil, grain export logistics, and warehouses (including Wildberries hubs tied to military supply chains). Strikes on Azov/Taganrog port infrastructure have forced Russia to restrict shipping, driving grain exports to their lowest level since 2017, writes Dmytro Snegiryov. Wildberries warehouse strikes disrupted military procurement and caused over $2 billion in logistics losses, with marketplaces now denying compensation to affected sellers. Combined with refinery strikes and mounting budget deficits (nearing $77 billion in the first half of 2026), the pressure is straining Russia’s economy and raising the odds of forced negotiations.“Economists are already warning of a potential rise in bankruptcies among Russian small and medium-sized businesses, along with a decline in tax revenue available to fund the war’s active phase. Ukrainian intelligence has reported that the Kremlin is increasingly relying on hidden monetary emission to finance the war: unable to raise enough capital on the open market, Russian authorities are pressuring state banks to buy federal loan bonds, while the Central Bank provides the liquidity needed to

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyФокус — Become a Member Already a member? Sign in