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Why Egypt’s Opinion of Ukraine Matters, Now and Later

WOTR Staff
August 3, 2026
Why Egypt’s Opinion of Ukraine Matters, Now and Later
Why Egypt’s Opinion of Ukraine Matters, Now and Later

Why Egypt’s Opinion of Ukraine Matters, Now and Later

#The Ukraine Compass
WOTR Staff
August 3, 2026
Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyФокус — Fokus (“Focus”)National weekly magazine with a patriotic voice“Oil, Grain, and Wildberries: Three Targets in Ukraine’s Strikes on the Kremlin’s Wallet”By Dmytro Snegiryov/July 31, 2026Ukraine has launched an intensified strike campaign targeting three key Russian vulnerabilities: oil, grain export logistics, and warehouses (including Wildberries hubs tied to military supply chains). Strikes on Azov/Taganrog port infrastructure have forced Russia to restrict shipping, driving grain exports to their lowest level since 2017, writes Dmytro Snegiryov. Wildberries warehouse strikes disrupted military procurement and caused over $2 billion in logistics losses, with marketplaces now denying compensation to affected sellers. Combined with refinery strikes and mounting budget deficits (nearing $77 billion in the first half of 2026), the pressure is straining Russia’s economy and raising the odds of forced negotiations.“Economists are already warning of a potential rise in bankruptcies among Russian small and medium-sized businesses, along with a decline in tax revenue available to fund the war’s active phase. Ukrainian intelligence has reported that the Kremlin is increasingly relying on hidden monetary emission to finance the war: unable to raise enough capital on the open market, Russian authorities are pressuring state banks to buy federal loan bonds, while the Central Bank provides the liquidity needed to

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Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyФокус —

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