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What’s a Revolution in Military Affairs Good For?

Mike Horowitz, Stacie Pettyjohn, Benjamin Jensen, and Ryan Evans
October 29, 2026
What’s a Revolution in Military Affairs Good For?
What’s a Revolution in Military Affairs Good For?

What’s a Revolution in Military Affairs Good For?

Mike Horowitz, Stacie Pettyjohn, Benjamin Jensen, and Ryan Evans
October 29, 2026

For decades, militaries have chased the next revolution in warfare. But what actually makes a revolution in military affairs revolutionary? Is there one happening now? Does it matter? Is it just about drones and AI or something more? Ryan digs into the promises, pitfalls, and persistent myths of military transformation with Mike Horowitz (Penn), Stacie Pettyjohn (CNAS), and Benjamin Jensen (CSIS).

This episode is brought to you by Arkenstone Defense. Learn more about them at warontherocks.com/ark

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