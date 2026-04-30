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What a Post-Orbán Hungary Means for Hungarians and Europe

Sándor Ésik and Ryan Evans
April 30, 2026
What a Post-Orbán Hungary Means for Hungarians and Europe
What a Post-Orbán Hungary Means for Hungarians and Europe

What a Post-Orbán Hungary Means for Hungarians and Europe

Sándor Ésik and Ryan Evans
April 30, 2026

Hungary has turned the page. After 16 years of rule by Viktor Orbán, opposition leader Péter Magyar has emerged as the winner by a landslide. Ryan is joined by Sándor Ésik, the lawyer and writer behind the Hungarian Muse, to understand how Orbán built his “soft-authoritarian” system, how it failed to stave off Magyar’s challenge, and what comes next. Of course, Orbán was anti-Ukrainian, pro-Russian, and antagonistic towards the European Union, so they also discuss what a post-Orbán Hungary means on those fronts. And, as a bonus, Sándor shares the bizarre story of how Orbán’s son — an Army officer — planned a crusade of sorts in Africa.

Image: European Union via Wikimedia Commons

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