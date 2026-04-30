What a Post-Orbán Hungary Means for Hungarians and Europe

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Hungary has turned the page. After 16 years of rule by Viktor Orbán, opposition leader Péter Magyar has emerged as the winner by a landslide. Ryan is joined by Sándor Ésik, the lawyer and writer behind the Hungarian Muse, to understand how Orbán built his “soft-authoritarian” system, how it failed to stave off Magyar’s challenge, and what comes next. Of course, Orbán was anti-Ukrainian, pro-Russian, and antagonistic towards the European Union, so they also discuss what a post-Orbán Hungary means on those fronts. And, as a bonus, Sándor shares the bizarre story of how Orbán’s son — an Army officer — planned a crusade of sorts in Africa.
Image: European Union via Wikimedia Commons