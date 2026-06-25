The Importance of the Battle of the Little Bighorn

On June 25, 1876, Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer and an entire battalion of the 7th Cavalry Regiment rode to their deaths and into American legend on the ridges north of Montana’s Little Bighorn River. The battle was decided in a few hours. Its meaning remains contested 150 years later.

Little Bighorn stands alongside Yorktown, Gettysburg, and D-Day in the pantheon of iconic American battles. But it is a curious addition there, in that it was a small engagement, fought by just a few hundred men on a compact piece of terrain. More curiously still, it was a loss. Not just a loss — a disaster. And more than any other American battle, it has become identified with a single man. Most Americans know it not by its place, but by its protagonist: “Custer’s Last Stand.”

Relative to those multi-corps- and army-sized battlefields, its small scale and remarkable preservation make Little Bighorn an excellent staff ride for junior leaders, allowing participants to study leadership, terrain, and small-unit combat at a very human level. Yet the closer one looks at Little Bighorn, the larger it becomes.

A Powder Keg on the Plains: Strategic Context

Preventing and prosecuting Indian wars was the primary purpose of the U.S. Army for most of the 19th century, keeping them busy even during — but especially between — the larger wars with the British, the Mexicans, and the Confederates. After the cataclysm of the Civil War, the Army reduced its end strength by more than 95 percent and got back to its day job.

The strategic center of gravity in this transcontinental task had by then moved to the northern plains. The Teton Sioux once inhabited the upper Mississippi woodlands, but were pushed west into Missouri country by the Chippewa in the 18th century. The Sioux, in turn, pushed the Crow west toward the Rockies, sparking generational enmity between the two. Like the Cheyenne to their south, the Sioux mastered the nomadic, horse-mounted plains life, which centered on chasing the enormous bison herds that still roamed the region. By mid-century, the Sioux had emerged as the dominant indigenous presence in the heart of the continent.

Trouble started before the Civil War even ended, when gold was discovered in the northern Rockies and white prospectors began pouring in. Before the railroad made the mountains more accessible, the preferred route was the Bozeman Trail, which cut up from the south right through the heart of Sioux country. The Army built forts to defend the route, and the Sioux united in opposition under a savvy chief named Red Cloud and a mystical warrior named Crazy Horse. “Red Cloud’s War” ended with the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868, by which the Army abandoned the forts, established the Great Sioux Reservation along the Missouri River in present-day South Dakota, and listed the lands west to the Rockies as “Unceded Territory.” While most of the Sioux took government provisions on the reservation, more than 3,000 Sioux and 400 Northern Cheyenne remained as “non-treaty Indians,” and many more joined them in the Unceded Territory to hunt buffalo in the warmer months. Sitting Bull succeeded Red Cloud as spiritual leader of the Indian resistance, but Army leaders hoped the gradual destruction of the buffalo herds would obviate the need for direct action.

That hope was extinguished when an Army exploring party, led by Custer, found gold in the Black Hills, right in the heart of the Great Sioux Reservation. Custer was already a national icon, having graduated last in his West Point class of 1861 and then, based on stunning battlefield performance, risen within two years to become the youngest major general in American history. He was brash, daring, and relentlessly self-promoting, a polarizing figure among peers, subordinates, and superiors, but adored by the news-reading public. Reduced in rank as part of the Army’s post-war restructure, he served as a lieutenant colonel in the 7th Cavalry through a decade of frontier service, wearing buckskins and long hair, courting controversy at every turn.

The government tried to buy the Black Hills: Inspired by Sitting Bull, the Sioux resisted. When the Army was tasked in the centennial year of 1876 to round up the non-treaty Indians and force them onto the reservation, it was assumed Custer would lead. But Custer had run afoul of President Ulysses S. Grant by implicating the president’s brother in a congressional corruption investigation, so he was, by presidential order, subordinated to Brig. Gen. Alfred Terry.

In keeping with operational doctrine, Lt. Gen. Phil Sheridan’s campaign plan called for three columns to converge on the 500–800 warriors thought to be roaming near the southern tributaries of the Yellowstone River: Brig. Gen. George Crook’s “Wyoming Column” from the south, Col. John Gibbon’s “Montana Column” from the west, and Terry’s “Dakota Column” from the east, including Custer’s 7th Cavalry. Coordination between the columns was imperfect, almost by design: Speed and independent maneuver were prioritized over concentration.

On June 5, while the Army was initiating movement, the Sioux held their annual spring Sun Dance on the Rosebud River, a tributary just east of the Bighorn. Sitting Bull fell into a trance: When he awoke, he related a vision of white soldiers falling upside down into the Indian camps. Thus inspired, hundreds of warriors under Crazy Horse launched a bold attack on Crook’s party on the Rosebud on June 17. Crook pulled back to wait for reinforcements, his column effectively sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Custer didn’t know this when Terry dispatched him on June 22 to find the enemy in the Bighorn valley. Terry’s orders made clear that he was taking off the leash, and he expected Custer to do what Custer had always done. Terry linked up with the Montana column, intending to march them down the Bighorn to block enemy escape. But Terry — as deliberate as Custer was daring — became lost in the tough terrain. By June 25, when Custer climbed up to survey the valley from a promontory called the Crow’s Nest, Terry was still 40 miles away.

Meanwhile, in response to Sitting Bull’s vision and the victory at Rosebud, the Indian camp swelled to more than 2,000 warriors.

Death in the Greasy Grass: The Battle

In the popular imagination, nobody knows what happened at Little Bighorn, because nobody survived. In fact, that is only true of the couple hundred soldiers who died with Custer on Last Stand Hill — and then only partially, as archeology and Native testimony have provided a rough reconstruction of their fate. The larger battle is well documented and straightforward to recount.

There is some mystery surrounding how large a force Custer thought he was pursuing. He had climbed Crow’s Nest at 10 a.m. to verify reports from his Crow scouts that there were more hostiles in the valley than the 7th had cartridges. He couldn’t see them, and he openly doubted the report. But then he summoned his officers and told them “the largest Indian camp on the North American continent is ahead.”

Either way, Custer’s tactical battle plan was essentially a microcosm of the operational campaign plan: three converging columns. That is because they were based on the same doctrine and born of the same assumptions — namely, that any Army element could outfight any Indian force they encountered, and the bigger risk was Indian flight, not Indian fight. Neither assumption held at either level.

Custer tasked Capt. Frederick Benteen with three companies to lead a reconnaissance in force over the hills to the left. Maj. Marcus Reno led the center column of three companies, descending the left bank of what is now Reno Creek. Custer led the right column along the high ground to the north, intending to circle around to the rear of the encampment and prevent their escape. It was no secret that relations among these three leaders were strained. When Benteen cleared enough of the left flank to surmise that no major Indian presence was there, he wheeled back to rejoin the main body, linked up with the slow-moving pack train in the rear, and lingered to water his horses.

Around 2 p.m., Custer spotted a band of 100 Cheyenne moving north, about two and a half miles ahead. This was the first sizable contingent he had discovered, and it seemed they were fleeing, as predicted, so he ordered Reno to attack. They were not fleeing. By the time Reno closed the distance, the Cheyenne had reached the main village — over 1,000 lodges — and they turned to fight. Reno deployed a skirmish line, which was quickly broken. They retreated to a timbered bend in the river while the Indians pursued, riding them down and picking them off like so many stampeding bison. Reno lost all control after a bullet struck his scout, Bloody Knife, splattering blood and brains across his face. By 4 p.m., the survivors took flight up the steep banks on the far side, where Benteen finally joined them.

While all this was happening, Custer had pressed forward and finally got a full view of the camp. At 3:20 p.m., he sent a runner back with his final instructions: “Benteen, Come on. Big village. Be quick. Bring Packs. P.S. Bring Packs.” He continued north.

Crazy Horse regrouped after the Reno rout by performing a 20-minute spiritual ritual, sprinkling himself with dust from a prairie dog mound. Then he made his own battle plan. This time, it was the Indians in converging columns. Custer’s battalion had spread between two hilltops. With no chain of command or centralized control, the Indians advanced on their positions up several coulees from the riverbank while Crazy Horse circled wide to the north and came in from behind.

By 6 p.m., all of the 200-plus men from Custer’s battalion lay dead in the grass, their bodies being stripped and ritually mutilated by the Indians while Reno and Benteen watched from the hilltops four miles behind.

The Making of a Martyr: Impact Analysis

After finishing with Custer’s battalion, the Sioux and Cheyenne warriors surrounded Reno and Benteen. The troopers remaining there, many wounded, dug in for what became a rainy, 36-hour siege. With both battalions and the supply trains, the troops held their own, even while suffering up to 60 additional casualties, until the Indians dispersed. Terry’s column arrived shortly after, just in time to assess the damage and assist with burials and evacuation. The steamer Far West, their supply ship on the way in, became a hospital ship on the way out.

For the Sioux and Cheyenne, their greatest tactical victory only hastened their inevitable strategic defeat. Sitting Bull’s large camp broke up almost immediately, as the grass and game in the region were already exhausted. By August, the reinforced Army launched a punitive campaign. Sitting Bull escaped to Canada, and Crazy Horse finally surrendered to the reservation, where he was ultimately killed by a soldier’s bayonet. Their resistance was courageous and sometimes brilliant, but the nomadic lifeways of the northern plains could not stand indefinitely against the demographic, economic, and industrial power of an expanding United States.

The Far West pulled into Bismarck as the nation celebrated its centennial. News of the defeat landed like a thunderclap amid the festivities. The government demanded answers, and the Army launched an investigation, but the focus soon shifted to individual recrimination rather than institutional reflection. Neither the Grant administration’s national policy nor Sheridan’s theater-level campaign design came under serious scrutiny. Reno and Benteen became convenient targets, and they spent the rest of their lives defending their conduct before boards of inquiry and in the court of public opinion. Custer’s death made him a fallen hero and left him unavailable for cross-examination. His widow, Libby, devoted the remainder of her life to promoting and protecting her late husband’s reputation. It became widely understood that no one could utter a bad word against Custer while she lived, which she did until 1933.

The Custer We Needed: Memory, Historiography, and Custerology

The American public managed the cognitive dissonance by reframing disaster as sacrifice, making Custer a martyr to the cause of Manifest Destiny. The mythologization began almost immediately, with Buffalo Bill Cody taking a “first scalp for Custer” and then making the battle — and eventually Sitting Bull himself — a centerpiece of his famous Wild West Show. Custer’s Last Stand was the subject of countless dime novels, hagiographies, paintings, and prints, including one commissioned in 1896 by Anheuser-Busch, which hung in saloons across America. Errol Flynn played Custer in 1941, and John Wayne paid tribute in 1972. It is often said that Custer is the subject of more biographies than any American save Lincoln. This may not be verifiable, but a quick survey indicates it can’t be far off.

Yet Custer is many things to many people, and every generation has created the Custer it needed. Few historical figures have occupied the worlds of popular culture and academic scholarship so simultaneously and persistently. Through World War II, American expansionism was seen as inevitable and beneficial: Custer was the hero, and native peoples were noble, tragic — but largely silent — foils. Starting mid-century and accelerating during Vietnam, revisionists began to ask whether Custer was actually the villain. Progressive expansion became naked conquest, Native voices regained agency, and Custer was reimagined as a reckless narcissist. In 1969, Vine Deloria gave voice to the Red Power movement with Custer Died for Your Sins. The 1970 film Little Big Man, starring Dustin Hoffman, cast Richard Mulligan as a maniacal and incompetent Custer — a perfect inversion of Flynn’s heroic take. Post-revisionist scholarship has tended to emphasize increasingly sophisticated battlefield archaeology, the myth-making process itself, and the broader context of colonization. Meanwhile, popular references proliferate and enthusiast culture persists. Battlefield reenactments, tourism, and memorabilia sustain a thriving cottage industry, and a whole “arena of historical interpretation and commemoration” known as “Custerology.”

Lethality is Not Enough: The Lessons of Little Bighorn

However compelling he remains as a cultural or psychological phenomenon, all this focus on the person of Custer is, for the military or foreign policy practitioner, a distraction from the real lessons of the battle, which remain uniquely valuable and — at least at the strategic and institutional level — still unlearned.

The tactical lessons — reconnaissance, fields of fire, flank security, and mutual support — are so evident and evergreen that Little Bighorn remains an instructive staff ride still today. New technologies continually alter the means, but the fundamentals remain stubbornly recognizable.

The operational lessons, likewise, are no less priceless for being painfully obvious. If every column that was supposed to converge had converged as it was supposed to, Reno and Benteen would have joined Custer as an effective find and fix, while Terry’s Montana and Dakota columns and Crook’s Wyoming column arrived to finish, massing a force on the decisive point that the hostile villages could neither defeat nor evade. Coordination among dispersed elements is far easier with modern technologies, but Custer’s fate is worth remembering as planners once again contemplate fighting in conditions of degraded or denied communications.

Yet those lessons, however valuable, are not the most important legacy of Little Bighorn. The battle’s enduring significance lies at a deeper level. A century and a half later, Americans remain fixated on the same questions that captivated contemporaries: How many warriors did Custer think he faced? Was he reckless or brilliant? Was the disaster caused by arrogance, incompetence, or just bad luck? Fascinating as they are, these are ultimately the wrong questions.

They all fade when we remember that Custer did nothing that day that was not consistent with both contemporary cavalry doctrine and a decade of battlefield validation. The more useful question, then, is not why Custer failed, but how the Army created the conditions under which a routine cavalry mission became a catastrophe.

The answer lies at the intersection of culture, institutions, and assumptions.

Custer was undoubtedly a character, but he was not an aberration: He was, in many respects, the purest expression of what the Army had spent a generation creating. Mid-century America was deeply influenced by the Romantic movement, which celebrated the nationalism of Manifest Destiny, idealized frontier struggle, and, above all, valorized individual heroism. Architects of the 19th-century Army imagined an officer corps grounded in Enlightenment rationalism and republican virtue, but Romantic sensibilities eventually permeated the curriculum, traditions, and even the built environment at West Point. By the Civil War, officers who embodied these qualities had been repeatedly rewarded with promotion, fame, and higher command. If Custer was unique, it was only in that he absorbed these values and followed these incentives more completely than his peers. The lesson extends well beyond the frontier: Institutions don’t get the leaders they say they want — they get the leaders they educate, train, and promote.

If the individual incentives were problematic, the institutional structures were truly toxic. The 19th-century regimental system fostered intensely personal relationships, patronage networks, and enduring rivalries. Reno and Benteen may have disliked one another, but both harbored deep resentment toward Custer, while several of Custer’s closest subordinates were relatives or members of a cliquish inner circle. In a small Army scattered across a vast frontier, with promotions very slow, professional disagreements easily became personal feuds, often persisting for years. Command climate always matters. Organizations built on mistrust and factionalism are doomed to fail when risk rises, pace quickens, and pressure mounts.

They are also uniquely incapable of the open communication and collective critical thinking required to recognize when conditions are changing and assumptions no longer hold.

That is the deeper lesson of Little Bighorn. The battle is known as Custer’s Last Stand, but the real failure was the Army-wide inability to recognize that the Indians united under Sitting Bull had reached a cultural-strategic inflection point: They were done running, and they were ready to make their Last Stand. The indications and warnings were there: Besides the obviously imperiled strategic situation, there was the mass exodus from the reservation, the unprecedented aggression at Rosebud, the reports from the Crow scouts. This was not a failure of information: It was a failure of understanding. By the summer of 1876, the reality on the plains had evolved, and the Army’s operating assumptions had not.

The 21st-century cavalry units I served in still wear the Stetsons and spurs of their 19th-century forebears. They still — quite rightly — value the initiative, audacity, and elan of which Custer remains the most famous exemplar. The wisdom of Little Bighorn should not lead us to reject those virtues. But it should make us recognize their limits.

Lethality is not enough. The victory that day did not go to the side that was better trained, better armed, or better supplied. Both sides showed warrior ethos aplenty. The battle went to the side with better cultural understanding — of themselves, their adversary, and the changing character of the conflict.

From the board of inquiry in 1876 to the reenactments and History Channel specials marking the sesquicentennial, Custer — whether as hero or villain — has been a vessel into which we’ve poured responsibility for a much larger failure. We focus on one charismatic individual so we don’t have to confront a dysfunctional institution. We conflate information with understanding. We debate the Xs and Os of tactics rather than the assumptions that underpin our strategies.

Modern technology has us awash in information, and it has all but solved the tactical and operational problems that plagued the 7th Cavalry. But it cannot make us see beyond what we think we know about ourselves, our adversaries, or our environment. 150 years on, we should still hear that as an urgent warning.

Ryan Shaw is a professor of practice in history and strategy at Arizona State University. A retired Army cavalry officer and strategist, he commanded a troop in Iraq, taught history at West Point, and advised senior leaders at the highest levels. He holds a Ph.D. in history from Yale University and has published widely on history and national security.

Image: Charles Marion Russell restored by Adam Cuerden via Wikimedia Commons