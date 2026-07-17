The Fedorov Dismissal: On Trust, Technology, and Turnover

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members.Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.Western coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.This week, we’re shaking it up. A government reshuffle has become a full political crisis, sparking protests in Kyiv and outrage online, so this special edition sets the usual categories aside to focus entirely on one story: the surprise dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.BackgroundMykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s youngest-ever Minister of Defense, was abruptly dismissed in July 2026, just six months into the job, as part of a Cabinet reshuffle under incoming Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi. He’s credited with making drone warfare Ukraine’s most lethal capability through rapid innovation, “gamifying” unmanned systems, and deepening international defense ties. In his farewell address, he cited bureaucracy, loyalty-based resource distribution, and a conflict with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, who, he says, blocked reforms, forcing him out.Fedorov’s core strategy was rapid tech iteration over mass mobilization, updating drones and autonomous battlefield software every few months to outpace Russia. With him gone, analysts worry successor, Ihor Klymenko, may lack the same instinct for backing unconventional solutions.The dismissal raises questions about accountability and wartime leadership. Whether it reflects a genuine command dispute, a fight over Ukraine’s €70 billion in 2026 NATO aid, or reasons known only to Zelensky, the fallout will shape how allies and Ukrainians judge Kyiv’s wartime governance.The Ukrainian

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members.Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.Western coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.This week, Become a Member Already a member? Sign in