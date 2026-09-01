The Atlantic Brief: U.S. and European Perspectives on Nuclear Deterrence

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026Time: 12:00-1:00 PM ETThe second joint webinar by RUSI and War on the Rocks: Two leading defense publications from both sides of the Atlantic present their expert panel. OverviewFor this edition of The Atlantic Brief, the Royal United Services Institute and War on the Rocks will present a dialogue on U.S. and European Perspectives on Nuclear Deterrence. Participating experts from the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United States bring decades of first-hand experience in the armed forces, diplomacy, and foreign policy. They will explore evolving views of America’s extended nuclear deterrence, the role of the British and French nuclear forces, and assess implications for NATO. Speakers: Ankit Panda: Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and host of the War on the Rocks podcast “Thinking the Unthinkable“ Paul van Hooft: Head of the RAND Europe Deterrence Initiative and a contributor to War on the Rocks Tom McKane: Former Director General for Strategy and Director General for Security Policy in the U.K. Ministry of Defence (2008 to 2014). RUSI Distinguished Fellow in Military Sciences Co-Moderator: Kerry Anderson, Senior Membership Editor at War on the Rocks Co-Moderator: Matthew Savill, Director of Military Sciences, RUSI Subsequent editions of the webinar series will offer members from RUSI and War on the Rocks a trans-Atlantic perspective on other pressing defense and security issues. How to Attend:The webinar is open to both RUSI Members and War on the Rocks members. War on the Rocks members can register here. If you have any questions regarding this event, please email members@warontherocks.com.The event will be recorded and subsequently uploaded for RUSI and War on the Rocks members.Image: Senior Airman Madelyn Keech via Wikimedia Commons

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026Time: 12:00-1:00 PM ETThe second joint webinar by RUSI and War on the Rocks: Two leading defense publications from both sides of the Atlantic present their expert panel. OverviewFor this edition of The Atlantic Brief, the Royal United Services Institute and War on the Rocks will present a dialogue on U.S. and European Perspectives on Nuclear Deterrence. Participating experts from the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United States bring decades of first-hand experience in the armed forces, diplomacy, and foreign policy. They will explore evolving views of America’s extended nuclear deterrence, the role of the British Become a Member Already a member? Sign in