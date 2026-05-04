Looking at Europe With a Sharper Eye

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyЕспресо — Espreso24-hour television channel and digital outlet with a pro-European outlook“The Occupiers Are Concentrating Forces to Capture the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk Agglomeration: The Situation at the Front”By Dmytro Snegiryov/April 29, 2026Russian forces are intensifying efforts to capture the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration in eastern Ukraine, concentrating attacks on Kostiantynivka, Chasovyi Yar, and surrounding areas, according to Dmytro Snegiryov. Kostiantynivka is being systematically destroyed by heavy bombs, with over 2,500 civilians trapped and all access roads under fire. Russian forces are attempting to flank Ukrainian positions near Sloviansk by advancing from multiple directions, replicating tactics used in Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces are holding key positions and conducting counterattacks, with a significant advantage in experienced drone operators and first-person view usage slowing — but not stopping — Russian advances. The author argues the only way Ukraine can continue to hold the Russians off in these areas is to use both the equipment and expertise of Ukraine’s partners, rather than attempting to go at it alone.“The situation differs from Bakhmut, however, as Ukraine has significantly expanded its drone capabilities — giving its forces a clear advantage in the number of drone operator units and the use of first-person view and drop drones. The wider surveillance zone also makes it

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyЕспресо — Become a Member Already a member? Sign in