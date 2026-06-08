Is Skepticism Ukraine’s Foreign Policy Playbook?

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyОбозреватель — Obozrevatel (“Observer”) Major Ukrainian outlet that sits center-right in its editorial voice“Why Putin Is Going to Escalate”By Vadym Denysenko/June 2, 2026Russia used the Starobilsk hostel shelling as a pretext for massive retaliatory strikes and a new public narrative explaining why the war continues, argues Vadym Denysenko. Facing growing public disillusionment — Russians have shifted from expecting quick Trump-brokered peace to believing the war will last as long as Putin rules, according to experts on Russian public sentiment. The Kremlin is escalating militarily while increasing repression domestically, and seeing as this isn’t an overnight process, more attacks are expected, the author believes. Economically, Russia faces no immediate crisis; Iran war revenues and forced donations from big business are covering budget gaps, he says. Additionally, no negotiation breakthrough is imminent, he says, as Putin remains fixed on Donbas demands.“Putin has few options: escalate by blaming Ukraine for blocking peace, or pursue peace while tightening repression and reshaping the political landscape. He chose both simultaneously — escalating militarily while ramping up repression — but without making any meaningful changes to the political order.”***Фокус— Fokus (“Focus”) National weekly magazine with a patriotic voice“What to Do About Ballistics and Hypersonics: Zircons and Russia’s New Strike Tactics”By Serhiy Misyura/June

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyОбозреватель — Become a Member Already a member? Sign in