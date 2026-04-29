Human Geography: The Strategic Edge in a Complex World

In 2024, Judd Devermont wrote, “Human Geography Is Mission-Critical,” where he argued that the United States should focus on behaviors and attitudes informed by human geography to craft better strategy. Two years later, we asked Judd to revisit his arguments. Image: Samuel Lamptey via Wikimedia CommonsIn your 2024 article, you argued that the United States needed to focus its attention on behaviors and attitudes informed by human geography to craft strategy that adequately navigates a more complex world and threat environment. Two years later, has the United States utilized human geography more as an indicator for foreign policy decisions? Can you give some examples of specific countries or situations where studying human geography would be particularly useful in 2026?There has been a sea change. In the past two years, I have observed a much deeper appreciation of human geography’s value and applicability to some of the most vexing global challenges. National security professionals in the Department of Defense and intelligence community are increasingly using and demanding more unique and hyperlocal insights rooted in human geography. Similarly, Congressional appropriators have recognized the importance of human geography, especially as it pertains to the information domain. The president’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget request included an increase of $100 million for Department of Defense efforts focused on foreign attitudes, behaviors, and media habits.It is my impression that senior U.S. policymakers are still behind the times when it comes to incorporating these novel insights in the decision-making process. In the face of multiple foreign policy crises, it is vital to understand human geography. For example, consider how human geography could inform the Strait of Hormuz crisis. With the benefit of dynamic, hyperlocal insight, a policymaker can track how critical communities in both adversary and allied nations are impacted by the closure. It can pinpoint which communities are most affected,

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. In 2024, Judd Devermont wrote, “Human Geography Is Mission-Critical,” where he argued that the United States should focus on behaviors and attitudes informed by human geography to craft better strategy. Two years later, we asked Judd to revisit his arguments. Image: Samuel Lamptey via Wikimedia CommonsIn your 2024 article, you argued that the United States needed to focus its attention on behaviors and attitudes informed by human geography to craft strategy that adequately navigates a more complex world and threat environment. Two years later, has the United States utilized human geography more as an indicator for foreign policy decisions? Can you give some examples Become a Member Already a member? Sign in