How a Team of Marines Built the Corps’ FPV Drone Training Program from a Cold Start

Last fall, the U.S. Marine Corps had virtually no first-person view attack drones. That’s changed quickly. This episode is about how a team of marines at Weapons Training Battalion at Quantico went from a cold start to building a Marine Corps-wide first-person view drone training system. Ryan was pleased to welcome some great marines onto the show: Col. Scott Cuomo, CWO5 Steve Pearsoll, CWO3 (Gunner) Troy Hotaling, GySgt Jude Stewart, GySgt Justin Creasman, and Sgt Timothy Brockup.

Since we recorded this episode, Cuomo has changed command and is off to his next assignment.

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Image: Cpl. Joshua Barker via U.S. Marine Corps