Corruption Takes Center Stage in Ukraine’s National Conversation

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyУкраїнська правда — Ukrainska Pravda (“Ukrainian Truth”)Highly influential centrist-liberal outlet with a strongly pro-reform voice“How to Stop Ballistics on Kyiv?”By Yuriy Kasyanov/July 19, 2026Yuriy Kasyanov argues that Ukraine is losing the war of capitals against Russia. The author contends that Ukrainian drones can’t meaningfully threaten Moscow, while Russian ballistic missiles keep battering Kyiv, and that Western-supplied Patriot interceptors can never be produced fast enough to keep pace. He criticizes Zelensky for backing Fire Point’s drone strategy exclusively while sidelining other domestic teams with different approaches, alleging cronyism (naming Mindich) is blocking better solutions. The author calls for new drone strategies capable of truly reaching Moscow, arguing this is the only leverage Ukraine has to trade for relief from missile strikes on Kyiv.“No matter how proud we are of the fires burning in the Moscow region, and no matter how much our propaganda dresses up these attacks as glorious strikes on Moscow, the truth is that nothing actually reaches Moscow itself, despite Stillerman’s countless interviews, he never mentions how many thousands of his drones have tried to hit the Russian capital and failed every single time.”***Фокус — Fokus (“Focus”)National weekly magazine with a patriotic voice“A Strike on Kyiv as a Gesture of Despair:

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyУкраїнська правда Become a Member Already a member? Sign in