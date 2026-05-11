Conflict, CASEVAC, and the Golden Hour in the Age of Persistent Surveillance

Editor’s Note: This article contains frank descriptions of battlefield conditions, including accounts of soldiers dying by suicide following injury.

Western battlefield casualty evacuation doctrine is built on assumptions forged during the “Global War on Terror.” Central among these is the belief that the wounded can be rapidly moved from the point of injury to progressively higher levels of medical care within a defined timeframe, commonly referred to as the “golden hour.” The concept itself originated in civilian trauma medicine decades prior, generally attributed to Dr. R. Adams Cowley of Baltimore’s Shock Trauma Institute in 1975. In 2009, Secretary of Defense Robert Gates endorsed Cowley’s golden hour model, embedding rapid evacuation as a core principle of U.S. battlefield medicine during the Global War on Terror. Within that framework, evacuation is treated as both feasible and expected, and the system is designed accordingly.

These assumptions no longer hold.

Drawing on my operational experience on the Pokrovsk axis in eastern Ukraine, I seek to explain why casualty evacuation should now be understood not as a medical process, but as a tactical event conducted within a battlespace defined by persistent aerial surveillance, rapid fires integration, and highly constrained movement. The presence of drones is continuous. Observation, tracking, and strike are no longer separated by time or organizational friction: They are compressed into a near-immediate cycle. Under these conditions, the act of evacuation itself generates risk, often exceeding that posed by the initial injury.

The battlefield no longer rewards urgency. Speed, once associated with survival, now increases the likelihood of detection and engagement.

The Collapse of the Golden Hour

The golden hour model is only valid in an environment where movement is possible without immediate detection and engagement. On the Pokrovsk front, this condition does not exist.

Drone presence is effectively constant. Small drones maintain continuous surveillance over known positions, not in response to activity but as a baseline condition. These systems are used to build a pattern of life understanding: identifying routine movements, resupply timings, and behavioral norms within units.

From the moment a casualty is identified, the surrounding area is subject to increased observation. Any attempt to move that casualty creates a visible disruption to established patterns. Personnel converge, movement increases, and the unit generates a signature that can be rapidly exploited. The integration between reconnaissance drones and fire systems means that engagement can follow within minutes, typically in the range of three to five.

The Drone-Enabled Kill Chain and the Targeting of Evacuation

A critical analytical failure in Western discourse is the tendency to treat drone strikes as discrete events rather than components of an integrated and iterative kill chain.

A typical sequence begins with continuous reconnaissance, during which drones observe positions and establish behavioral patterns. When a strike occurs and produces casualties, the initial engagement is often only the first stage. Drone operators intensify anticipating a response.

The moment a stretcher party forms or movement towards a casualty begins, the tactical situation changes. What was previously a dispersed set of individuals becomes a concentrated group. This concentration is inherently more valuable as a target. First-person view drones and/or bracketing artillery are then employed against the evacuation effort. In many cases, the sequence is sequential: initial strike, observation, evacuation attempt, and secondary strike.

Targeting evacuation attempts is often more efficient than attempting to eliminate dispersed personnel in cover.

Terrain, Mobility Constraints, and Predictable Geometry

The lethality of this system is magnified by the constraints imposed by terrain and mine contamination. On the Pokrovsk front, extensive use of anti-personnel mines — particularly systems such as the PFM-1 “butterfly mine” which are scattered by artillery payloads — severely restrict off-road movement. As a result, both infiltration and evacuation are frequently confined to identifiable routes, most notably tarmac roads where mines can be visually detected.

This restriction produces a predictable geometry of movement. Casualty evacuation routes are not chosen freely. Rather, they are dictated by survivability against mines. In practice, this often reduces movement options to a small number of main supply routes. These routes are well understood by opposing forces and routinely pre-registered for artillery fires. They function not simply as lines of communication, but as designated engagement areas.

Attempts to deviate from these routes expose personnel to detection and engagement across open ground, trench systems, urban chokepoints, tree lines, and degraded defensive positions.

Prolonged Casualty Care Under Persistent Threat

Given these conditions, evacuation is frequently delayed. In parts of the Ukrainian front, evacuation delays can extend far beyond doctrinal timelines, with wounded personnel at times remaining in forward positions for “up to a matter of days if … battlefield conditions make the tactical context for evacuation unfavorable.”

Environments are unsanitary, often wet or cold depending on the season, and rarely conducive to effective medical treatment. Infection becomes a significant risk, particularly in the absence of consistent wound management.

Medical intervention at this stage is limited by both training and resources. The prevalence of tourniquet culture reflects a reliance on the simplest and fastest method of controlling catastrophic bleeding. While effective in addressing immediate hemorrhage, this approach does not address other critical injuries such as tension pneumothorax, internal bleeding, or airway compromise. Advanced interventions are rarely performed except by trained medics, and even then, are constrained by the tactical situation.

The Training Imperative and the Shift to Prolonged Care

On the Pokrovsk axis, the issue was rarely whether casualties could be initially stabilized, but whether that stabilization could be sustained under persistent observation and restricted movement conditions. Casualties frequently remained in trenches, basements, or damaged fighting positions for extended periods with only the equipment already carried forward by small units. Once enemy observation intensified, repeated access to the casualty often became impossible without exposing additional personnel to engagement.

Under these conditions, relatively simple interventions became disproportionately important. Tourniquets, chest seals, airway adjuncts, hypothermia prevention, analgesia, fluid management, and secondary hemorrhage control often mattered more than complex procedures because they represented treatments that could realistically be sustained in static positions under threat. By contrast, interventions requiring prolonged exposure, repeated movement, additional manpower, or extensive equipment were often tactically unworkable. More advanced procedures were constrained not only by skill limitations but by exposure risk, lack of light discipline, equipment shortages, and the inability to maintain prolonged hands-on treatment while under continuous observation.

This also changes the practical training burden placed on small units. Personnel beyond designated medics require familiarity not simply with immediate trauma care, but with sustaining casualties over prolonged periods while operating with limited light, degraded communications, constrained supplies, and the constant expectation of renewed drone observation or follow-on strikes. Rank-and-file soldiers should be trained to a level that allows them to sustain life over extended periods under combat conditions.

This challenge extends beyond the training burden placed on frontline soldiers. As Jeremy Cannon recently argued in War on the Rocks, the assumption that medical personnel can operate within protected area “medical bubbles” is increasingly incompatible with modern peer conflict. Medical personnel should now function as tactically proficient members of combat formations, capable of operating under persistent threat, rather than protected specialists positioned behind the frontline. The conditions observed on the Pokrovsk axis reinforce Cannon’s contention. Routing targeting of evacuation efforts by surveillance and fire-person-view drones increasingly collapse the distinction between frontline and rear area medical care altogether.

This also requires a shift in how units think about medical redundancy. On the Pokrovsk axis, casualty management could not rely solely on a single trained medic reaching the wounded. Small unit personnel required sufficient familiarity with prolonged casualty management to continue treatment independently when medics themselves became casualties, were pinned in place, or could not move without exposing additional personnel to engagement.

Some militaries, particularly Ukraine, have experimented with ground drones and autonomous casualty extraction systems to reduce exposure during evacuation. In theory, removing human stretcher parties from the evacuation chain reduces the concentration of personnel that makes casualty events attractive targets. In practice, however, the conditions observed on the Pokrovsk axis significantly limit the reliability of these systems. Mine contamination, destroyed terrain, electronic warfare, cratered movement routes, and the requirement to move through highly predictable mobility corridors all complicate unmanned movement. Small platforms also face payload limitations and remain vulnerable to the same drone and artillery threat affecting manned evacuation attempts. While such systems may eventually reduce exposure in some environments, they currently do not remove the underlying problem that movement itself is persistently observed and rapidly targeted.

Decentralized Decision-Making and the Ethics of Non-Evacuation

Under these conditions, decision-making authority shifts to the lowest levels. While casualty collection points may be designated at higher echelons, the decision to move a casualty is often made at team or section level, based on immediate threat assessment.

The decision to evacuate is no longer driven solely by medical urgency. It is a tactical calculation that balances the survivability of the casualty against the risk to the wider unit. In some cases, this results in the deliberate delay or abandonment of evacuation attempts.

In previous conflicts, soldiers operated under the assumption that if they were wounded, they would be recovered and treated. In a persistently observed battlespace, this assumption is no longer reliable.

There are documented instances in which casualties could not be recovered due to sustained drone and artillery threat, and in which any attempt at evacuation would likely have resulted in further losses. In such cases, the decision not to evacuate is not a failure of discipline or compassion, but a recognition of tactical reality.

I witnessed this during the Ukrainian assault on Staromayorske in June 2024. The International Legion sustained significant casualties under continuous drone observation, with drone strikes and artillery saturating the area. The threat environment made both treatment and extraction unworkable, and evacuation was ultimately called off.

Wounded personnel remained in position across the village, calling over the radio for extraction that could not be executed without incurring further casualties. Those calls continued until they abruptly stopped.

None of those individuals were recovered, and they remain listed as missing in action.

The assumption that a wounded soldier will be recovered no longer holds, altering battlefield behavior beyond medical planning. The expectation of recovery has long functioned as an implicit component of combat motivation, particularly within Western militaries accustomed to rapid evacuation capability. Combatants are more willing to accept exposure, maneuver aggressively, and sustain offensive momentum when they believe injury does not constitute potential abandonment. Under persistent drone threat, that assumption begins to erode. The knowledge that evacuation may be delayed for hours, days, or may not occur at all fundamentally alters the fighter’s appetite for risk at the tactical level. In practice, the issue is not simply fear of injury, but fear of remaining wounded and unrecoverable within a battlespace where movement itself attracts further engagement.

A further example emerged following the failed assault on Staromayorske. During preparations for a subsequent assault attempt, troops reassembled at the staging area, but a significant number refused to continue into the village. There is little doubt that the fate of the previous assault group, all of whom could neither be evacuated nor recovered, and were ultimately killed, heavily influenced that decision. The refusal became so widespread that the assault was effectively abandoned due to insufficient manpower. Within traditional Western military culture, such behavior may be interpreted as cowardice, indiscipline, or refusal to fight. In reality, it reflected a rational response to a battlespace in which injury no longer implied recovery, treatment, or even retrieval of the dead. Notably, one of the foreign fighters who refused to participate later became a highly effective drone operator within another Ukrainian unit, illustrating that unwillingness to conduct near-suicidal assaults under these conditions should not automatically be conflated with combat ineffectiveness.

This dynamic has also contributed to battlefield suicides following injury, driven by fears of abandonment and subsequent capture. One such instance occurred near Dvorichna in April 2025, where a former teammate of mine was wounded in an assault. Russian drones observed and later circulated footage on Telegram of him taking his own life after injury. While I reference this singular event due to a personal connection to the soldier, it is by no means isolated. The culture of “keeping a round for yourself” has become increasingly prevalent among some frontline personnel in Ukraine, reflecting the psychological consequences of operating in an environment where evacuation cannot be assumed. Although most publicly documented cases have involved Russian or North Korean personnel, similar attitudes and behaviors are increasingly observable across the broader battlespace. I personally carried an additional grenade for this reason. The prospect of capture after injury and the subsequent public dissemination of such footage online weighed more heavily on me psychologically than death itself.

Implications for Future Conflict

The conditions observed in Ukraine are not an anomaly. The widespread availability of low-cost drones, combined with the integration of reconnaissance and fires, demonstrates that this model of warfare will persist. These capabilities are not limited to state actors and are already being adopted by non-state groups in other theaters.

In any future conflict where surveillance cannot be mitigated, similar dynamics will emerge. The assumption of rapid evacuation will not hold. The concept of a secure rear echelon will be increasingly difficult to maintain in the presence of long-range strike capabilities. Western forces should therefore adapt their doctrine to reflect these realities. The focus should shift from rapid evacuation to survivability under exposure, from reliance on medical evacuation to resilience in place.

Conclusion

Casualty evacuation has not merely become more dangerous: The assumptions underpinning it have been rendered obsolete.

For decades, Western battlefield medicine has relied on the belief that survivability is primarily a function of time. If casualties could be moved quickly enough through a functioning evacuation chain, advanced medical care could preserve life. That logic depended on conditions that Western militaries came to take for granted during the Global War on Terror: air superiority, protected mobility corridors, uncontested rear areas, and the ability to move personnel without persistent observation.

Those conditions no longer exist on the modern battlefield.

In Ukraine, persistent drone surveillance and compressed kill chains have fundamentally reshaped the relationship between movement and survivability. Casualty evacuation is no longer simply a medical process. It is a signature-generating tactical event conducted under continuous observation within an environment specifically designed to exploit movement. The act of recovery itself increasingly generates additional casualties.

The implications extend beyond battlefield medicine. They affect force preservation, tactical decision-making, combat motivation, and the psychological contract between soldiers and the institutions that send them into combat. Soldiers fight differently when they understand that injury may no longer mean evacuation, treatment, or recovery. Small units behave differently when casualty extraction risks destroying the force attempting it.

The golden hour is not disappearing because modern medicine has failed. It is disappearing because battlefield conditions that once made it possible no longer survive under persistent surveillance warfare.

What replaces the golden hour is not yet fully understood. But the battlefield has already changed, and militaries that continue preparing for casualty evacuation under assumptions inherited from the Global War on Terror are building doctrine for a war that no longer exists.

Kai Gilmour Gath is a former British Army and Ukrainian Armed Forces reconnaissance operator with operational experience in Donetsk. His writing on reconnaissance doctrine and battlefield adaptation has appeared in Small Wars Journal. He currently works as a private security contractor and team leader in Iraq, supporting critical infrastructure security operations in high-threat environments alongside counter-drone consultancy for international clients.

Image: Sgt. John Yountz via DVIDS