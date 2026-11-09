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Cogs of War
Cogs of War

The Record Budgets and Missing Suppliers Shaping America’s Munitions Ramp

Marc Andersen, Brandon Daniels, Joseph Guastella, and Jonathan Panter
November 9, 2026
The Record Budgets and Missing Suppliers Shaping America’s Munitions Ramp
Cogs of War

Cogs of War

The Record Budgets and Missing Suppliers Shaping America’s Munitions Ramp

The Record Budgets and Missing Suppliers Shaping America’s Munitions Ramp

#Industrial Policy #Munitions #Supply Chain
Marc Andersen, Brandon Daniels, Joseph Guastella, and Jonathan Panter
November 9, 2026
The Pentagon is sending a record demand signal for munitions, but turning it into deliveries depends on suppliers several tiers below the primes, many of which disappeared over the last two decades. Marc Andersen (Army assistant secretary and chief investment officer of the Strategic Capital Initiative), Brandon Daniels (Exiger), and Joseph “Gus” Guastella (Voyager Technologies) join Jonathan in the studio. They debate whether China’s control of critical minerals could halt U.S. munitions production and discuss the Army’s strategic capital initiative, the Patriot production ramp, and the push for cheaper munitions.

Image: Christine Mitchell via DVIDS.

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