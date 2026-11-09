The Record Budgets and Missing Suppliers Shaping America’s Munitions Ramp

The Pentagon is sending a record demand signal for munitions, but turning it into deliveries depends on suppliers several tiers below the primes, many of which disappeared over the last two decades. Marc Andersen (Army assistant secretary and chief investment officer of the Strategic Capital Initiative), Brandon Daniels (Exiger), and Joseph “Gus” Guastella (Voyager Technologies) join Jonathan in the studio. They debate whether China’s control of critical minerals could halt U.S. munitions production and discuss the Army’s strategic capital initiative, the Patriot production ramp, and the push for cheaper munitions.

Image: Christine Mitchell via DVIDS