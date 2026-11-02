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Cogs of War
Cogs of War

The Pentagon-Silicon Complex and the Rise of the Neo-Primes

Sharon Weinberger and Jonathan Panter
November 2, 2026
The Pentagon-Silicon Complex and the Rise of the Neo-Primes
Cogs of War

Cogs of War

The Pentagon-Silicon Complex and the Rise of the Neo-Primes

The Pentagon-Silicon Complex and the Rise of the Neo-Primes

#Defense Industry #Defense Tech #Industrial Policy
Sharon Weinberger and Jonathan Panter
November 2, 2026
What happens when the military depends on technologies it doesn’t own? Sharon Weinberger, the new editor-in-chief of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, stops by the studio to discuss her book, Valley of Death: How Big Tech Is Fueling the Future of War. She delves into the Pentagon’s disputes with SpaceX and Anthropic, why the tech industry’s split from the military was about money more than ideology, and how a new generation of firms could become the next primes.

Image: Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza via DVIDS.

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