The Pentagon-Silicon Complex and the Rise of the Neo-Primes

What happens when the military depends on technologies it doesn’t own? Sharon Weinberger, the new editor-in-chief of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, stops by the studio to discuss her book, Valley of Death: How Big Tech Is Fueling the Future of War. She delves into the Pentagon’s disputes with SpaceX and Anthropic, why the tech industry’s split from the military was about money more than ideology, and how a new generation of firms could become the next primes.