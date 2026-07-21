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Cogs of War
Cogs of War

Rebuilding America’s Critical Minerals Base

Alex Grant, Wes Spurlock, and Jonathan Panter
July 21, 2026
Rebuilding America’s Critical Minerals Base
Cogs of War

Cogs of War

Rebuilding America’s Critical Minerals Base
Alex Grant, Wes Spurlock, and Jonathan Panter
July 21, 2026

There’s a clear consensus that America hollowed out its critical minerals base. How to rebuild it is less settled. Alex Grant of Magrathea Metals and Wes Spurlock of Principal Mineral join Jonathan to discuss the processing technology, labor force, and how government can catalyze private capital investment in the sector rather than replace it.

Image: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission via Wikimedia Commons.

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