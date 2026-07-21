Rebuilding America’s Critical Minerals Base

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There’s a clear consensus that America hollowed out its critical minerals base. How to rebuild it is less settled. Alex Grant of Magrathea Metals and Wes Spurlock of Principal Mineral join Jonathan to discuss the processing technology, labor force, and how government can catalyze private capital investment in the sector rather than replace it.
Image: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission via Wikimedia Commons.