Can Bankova Muster Political Will to Make Institutional Reforms During War?

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyОбозреватель — Obozrevatel (“Observer”)Major Ukrainian outlet that sits center-right in its editorial voice“The Russian Operational Rear Has Turned Into a Deadly Roulette”By Ihor Savchuk/June 10, 2026Ukraine has launched a multi-layered campaign targeting Russian logistics, infrastructure, and command. Key strikes destroyed fuel depots in Mariupol port (wiping out up to 80 percent of storage capacity), severed Crimea’s rail and road supply lines, and cut cargo flow in Donbas by 71 percent, according to military analyst Ihor Savchuk. Deep strikes hit Belgorod, St. Petersburg, and a Dagestan gas pipeline. A senior Russian ammunition supply colonel was also killed near Moscow. New thermobaric Punisher munitions are penetrating fortified positions. Collectively, Savchuk assesses that these operations are collapsing Russia’s Soviet-style centralized supply model and further, he argues, setting the stage for a systemic front-line breakdown.“The most strategically devastating strike hit the occupiers’ fuel infrastructure at the port of Mariupol. The attack — involving at least 20 heavy FP-2 drones — exposed the Russian air defense system, long considered impenetrable, as anything but. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, confirmed by satellite imagery, a single raid burned eight fuel tanks to the ground and damaged nine more. Those 17 compromised units represent the destruction of between 50

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyОбозреватель — Become a Member Already a member? Sign in