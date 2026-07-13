Big Promises, Bigger Blind Spots for Ukraine’s Security

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyОбозреватель — Obozrevatel (“Observer”)Major Ukrainian outlet that sits center-right in its editorial voice“Crimea’s Return Home: The Goal Is Worth Any Effort” By Tamila Tasheva/July 10, 2026Ukrainian forces struck the Kerch Strait power link supplying Russian electricity to occupied Crimea, along with substations, radar sites, and a training ground. This marks an escalation from earlier strikes on supply routes and railways to hitting the energy source itself, with nearly 50 facilities disabled in a week alone. A new “Deep Damage Center” coordinated a 45-target night strike, and dozens of shadow fleet tankers were also hit, writes Tamila Tasheva. The author describes the goal as cutting Russia’s southern logistics, and urged occupied residents to conserve water/fuel, help neighbors, and avoid military sites for safety.“I want to speak to all Ukrainian citizens living under occupation. I understand fully that what you’re experiencing isn’t just successful strikes on the enemy — it’s serious hardship in your own daily lives. The shortages of fuel and water, and the constant power outages, are an incredibly difficult trial. But the bond between Crimea and mainland Ukraine cannot be broken. Our goal is clear: coming home. And it’s worth every effort it takes to get there. Please bear these hardships

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyОбозреватель — Become a Member Already a member? Sign in