When the world's at stake,
go beyond the headlines.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

Venezuela’s Foreign Relations Under Maduro and After

Imdat Oner and Lana Shehadeh
November 5, 2025
Venezuela’s Foreign Relations Under Maduro and After
Venezuela’s Foreign Relations Under Maduro and After

Venezuela’s Foreign Relations Under Maduro and After

#Rewind and Reconnoiter
Imdat Oner and Lana Shehadeh
November 5, 2025

Members-Only Content

This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis.

In 2019, Imdat Oner and Lana Shehadeh wrote “In Venezuela, an Isolated Maduro Searches for Allies Across the Globe.” Six years later, amidst rising tensions between Presidents Donald Trump and Nicolás Maduro, we asked them to revisit their arguments. Image: Wikimedia CommonsIn your 2019 article, “In Venezuela, an Isolated Maduro Searches for Allies Across the Globe,” you argue that isolation from the United States and many Latin American neighbors forced Maduro to search for allies in countries that share his authoritarian ideology and common resentment toward Western power and values. Six years later, what has changed about Maduro’s alliance-building strategy? What

Become a Member
Already a member? Sign in
Warcast
Get the Briefing from Those Who've Been There
Subscribe for sharp analysis and grounded insights from warriors, diplomats, and scholars.