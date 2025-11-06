The Tech and Tradecraft Behind Open Source Intelligence

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
Open-source intelligence has matured into a complex blend of technology, access, and tradecraft. Ryan is joined by Ryan Curran of ZeroFox, Tucker Moore of Booz Allen Hamilton, and Scott Petry of Authentic8 to explore how today’s practitioners manage attribution, collect at scale, preserve provenance, and ensure human judgment remains at the center of the process.
Image: Midjourney