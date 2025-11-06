When the world's at stake,
Cogs of War
The Tech and Tradecraft Behind Open Source Intelligence

Ryan Curran, Tucker Moore, Scott Petry, and Ryan Evans
November 6, 2025
Open-source intelligence has matured into a complex blend of technology, access, and tradecraft. Ryan is joined by Ryan Curran of ZeroFox, Tucker Moore of Booz Allen Hamilton, and Scott Petry of Authentic8 to explore how today’s practitioners manage attribution, collect at scale, preserve provenance, and ensure human judgment remains at the center of the process.

