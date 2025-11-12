Putting the Cyber Threat in Perspective

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
In 2024, Tom Johansmeyer wrote “Why Natural Catastrophes Will Always Be Worse than Cyber Catastrophes,” where he laid to rest beliefs that cyber security disasters cause more widespread damage than natural disasters, putting the rush to focus on cyber issues into perspective for the reader. A year later, we asked him to revisit his argument based on new data from both cyber and natural disasters. Image: Master Sgt. Michel Sauret via DVIDSIn your 2024 article, “Why Natural Catastrophes Will Always Be Worse Than Cyber Catastrophes,” you argue that the economic destructive power of natural disasters outweighs that of cyber attacks. With new data