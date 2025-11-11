How Actors Within Venezuela Are Responding to U.S. Pressure

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
As the United States continues to increase its military presence in the Caribbean and to strike boats that the government accuses of trafficking drugs, the Venezuelan government and people are feeling the intensifying pressure and preparing for potential U.S. military action directly against the country. We asked five experts to examine how various actors within Venezuela are responding — and how they might react if the situation escalates further.Read more below.John Polga-Hecimovich Associate Professor of Political Science at the U.S. Naval AcademyVenezuela’s domestic response to escalating U.S. military threats has blended repression, mobilization, and cautious diplomacy. President Nicolas Maduro recognizes