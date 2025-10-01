When the world's at stake,
go beyond the headlines.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

The Evolution of How We Interpret (and Misinterpret) AI

Vincent J. Carchidi
October 1, 2025
The Evolution of How We Interpret (and Misinterpret) AI
The Evolution of How We Interpret (and Misinterpret) AI

The Evolution of How We Interpret (and Misinterpret) AI

#Rewind and Reconnoiter
Vincent J. Carchidi
October 1, 2025

Members-Only Content

This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis.

In 2022, Vincent Carchidi wrote, “Is Artificial Intelligence Made in Humanity’s Image? Lessons for an AI Military Education,” where he argued that AI has been widely misunderstood through an anthropomorphic bias. Three years later, with the many new developments in AI capabilities, we asked Vincent to reflect on his article.Image: Joint Artificial Intelligence Center blogIn your 2022 article, “Is Artificial Intelligence Made in Humanity’s Image? Lessons for an AI Military Education,” you argue that a rigorous military education on AI should include the study of human cognitive science. Three years later, how has AI military education changed? How does cognitive science

Become a Member
Already a member? Sign in
Warcast
Get the Briefing from Those Who've Been There
Subscribe for sharp analysis and grounded insights from warriors, diplomats, and scholars.