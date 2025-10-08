When the world's at stake,
go beyond the headlines.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

Resilience in American Strategy Is More Important Than Ever

Erica Lonergan
October 8, 2025
Resilience in American Strategy Is More Important Than Ever
Resilience in American Strategy Is More Important Than Ever

Resilience in American Strategy Is More Important Than Ever

#Rewind and Reconnoiter
Erica Lonergan
October 8, 2025

Members-Only Content

This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis.

In 2021, Erica Lonergan wrote, “A Grand Strategy Based on Resilience,” where she argued the United States should focus more time and resources on anticipating and withstanding disruptive events and the ability to rapidly restore key functions in the wake of a crisis. Four years later, we asked Erica to reflect on her article.In your 2021 article, “A Grand Strategy Based on Resilience,” you argue for reorienting America’s grand strategy so it can more effectively anticipate and respond to adversary actions. Amid ongoing conflicts involving U.S. allies and the escalating technology and AI competition with China, do you still stand by

Become a Member
Already a member? Sign in
Warcast
Get the Briefing from Those Who've Been There
Subscribe for sharp analysis and grounded insights from warriors, diplomats, and scholars.