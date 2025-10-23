When the world's at stake,
Cogs of War
Missiles and the Math of Modern Warfare

Ryan Evans, Steve Milano, Sean Pitt, and Ethan Thornton
October 23, 2025
When it comes to missiles, America lacks the magazine depth for a long fight, especially against a peer competitor like China. A major part of the problem: traditional U.S. missiles are simply too costly to produce at scale. Ryan sits down with three industry leaders working to change that. Listen to Ethan Thornton (Mach Industries), Sean Pitt (Castelion), and Steve Milano (Anduril) as they explain how they aim to produce different kinds of missiles at scale at costs orders of magnitude lower than the primes. Can they deliver?

Image: Midjourney

