How Often Overlooked Non-State Actors Are Using Drones

Non-state actors worldwide are increasingly using drones to strike both state and rival non-state actors. More than 90 percent of these attacks occur in the Middle East and North Africa, where groups such as Hamas and the Houthis have attracted significant attention for their drone capabilities. However, non-state actors in other parts of the world are also developing drones and finding innovative ways of using them in attacks while receiving far less attention. We asked four experts to assess how non-state actors in Asia, Latin America, and Africa are using drones.Richard Horsey Senior Adviser on Myanmar at the International Crisis