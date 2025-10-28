How the Army Wants to Counter Drones

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
Army Chief Technology Officer Alex Miller joined Ryan at a live event to talk about what countering improvised explosive devices taught him about defeating drones, what the Army is learning from the southern border about emerging threats, and what he wants to see from industry. He makes the case for deeper collaboration between companies, sharper focus, and the courage to shut down what no longer works.
Image: Midjourney