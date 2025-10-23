How Regional Actors Might Respond to a U.S.-Venezuelan War

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
In recent weeks, the Trump administration has openly ratcheted up threats against Venezuela. It has surged military aircraft and warships to the Caribbean, and U.S. forces have attacked at least seven boats near Venezuela. The Trump administration says that it is targeting drug traffickers and has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of working with cartels that ship drugs and immigrants to the United States. President Donald Trump recently suggested that the United States would soon shift the fight against Venezuela from the sea to the land, and he said that he authorized the CIA to carry out covert operations in