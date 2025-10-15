Does Russian Deterrence Begin in Poland?

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
In 2018, Alexander Lanoszka and Michael Hunzeker wrote “The Case for a Permanent U.S. Military Presence in Poland,” where they argued that a permanent base in Poland would serve as a deterrent for further Russian aggression in the European theater. Seven years later, we asked them to revisit their arguments.Image: U.S. Army Spc. Aaron GoodIn your 2018 article, “The Case for a Permanent U.S. Military Presence in Poland,” you argue that a permanent base in Poland would signal to Russia that the United States is committed to long-term defense and deterrence in Poland and the Baltic states. The United States adopted