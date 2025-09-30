Tough Tests and Uncertain Outcomes from the U.N. General Assembly

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
This year’s session of the U.N. General Assembly officially centered on the Sustainable Development Goals and challenges such as climate change and AI governance. Yet, during the week of high-level meetings from Sept. 22–30, pressing global conflicts played a key role in both formal speeches and informal discussions. The Israeli–Palestinian crisis and Myanmar’s ongoing civil war drew special attention through dedicated events, while other conflicts featured prominently in speeches and side meetings as well.To better understand the implications, we asked five experts to assess what this year’s U.N. General Assembly means for the wars in Ukraine, Gaza, Myanmar, and Sudan,