When the world's at stake,
go beyond the headlines.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

Tough Tests and Uncertain Outcomes from the U.N. General Assembly

Paul Poast, Zaha Hassan, Ashley Jackson, Ye Myo Hein, and Ellie Geranmayeh
September 30, 2025
Tough Tests and Uncertain Outcomes from the U.N. General Assembly
Tough Tests and Uncertain Outcomes from the U.N. General Assembly

Tough Tests and Uncertain Outcomes from the U.N. General Assembly

#In Brief
Paul Poast, Zaha Hassan, Ashley Jackson, Ye Myo Hein, and Ellie Geranmayeh
September 30, 2025

Members-Only Content

This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis.

This year’s session of the U.N. General Assembly officially centered on the Sustainable Development Goals and challenges such as climate change and AI governance. Yet, during the week of high-level meetings from Sept. 22–30, pressing global conflicts played a key role in both formal speeches and informal discussions. The Israeli–Palestinian crisis and Myanmar’s ongoing civil war drew special attention through dedicated events, while other conflicts featured prominently in speeches and side meetings as well.To better understand the implications, we asked five experts to assess what this year’s U.N. General Assembly means for the wars in Ukraine, Gaza, Myanmar, and Sudan,

Become a Member
Already a member? Sign in
Warcast
Get the Briefing from Those Who've Been There
Subscribe for sharp analysis and grounded insights from warriors, diplomats, and scholars.