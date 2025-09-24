When the world's at stake,
Cogs of War
Rockets, Politics, and Power: A Conversation with Tory Bruno of ULA

Rockets, Politics, and Power: A Conversation with Tory Bruno of ULA
Tory Bruno, president and CEO of United Launch Alliance, joins us to talk about the hard business of getting things into space. He reflects on competition, what it took to turn ULA around, the politics of building new rockets, and what assured access to space means in the new era of great-power competition.

Image: NOAA Satellite & Information Service and United Launch Alliance via Wikimedia Commons

