America’s Biggest Cyber Crisis Isn’t Just Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, Patrick Hearn wrote “Digital Identity Is a National Security Issue,” where he argued that the U.S. government has put the safeguarding of digital identity on the back burner, despite hosts of threats from foreign adversaries. Four years later, we asked Patrick to revisit his analysis in light of advancements in cyber capabilities of both the United States and its adversaries.Image: U.S. Air Force (Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew J. Alvarado)In your 2021 article, “Digital Identity Is a National Security Issue,” you argue the federal government has long treated digital identity as a secondary issue and should do more