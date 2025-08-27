Unintended Recipients: The Dangers of Loose Weapons

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
In their 2022 article, “Weak States and Loose Arms: Lessons and Warnings, from Afghanistan to Ukraine,” Kerry Chávez and Ori Seed examined the issue of whose hands loose weapons and military stockpiles fall into once conflicts conclude. Three years later, we asked them to revisit their analysis in light of the conflict in Afghanistan coming to a close and the ongoing war in Ukraine.Image: U.S. NavyIn your 2022 article, “Weak States and Loose Arms: Lessons and Warnings, from Afghanistan to Ukraine,” you warned about the dangers of the spillover of weapons used in armed conflicts. Three years later, where does your