Moving at the Speed of War: A Conversation with Horacio Rozanski of Booz Allen

, most polished strategies, or largest armies

technology

and scale

as joined by

the CEO of Booz Allen, to talk about the role his company is playing in this race. Having reoriented Booz Allen into a technology integrator, he shares the

s

urning Booz Allen into a company of builders

ow his

— from immigrant to Booz Allen intern to CEO

The future fight won’t be won by those with the biggest budgets. It will be won by those who can translate breakthroughinto usable capability at speed. Ryan wHoracio Rozanski,cultural and organizational challengeof t, the bets being made on emerging technologies, and hpersonal journey— shapes how he sees change.

Did you enjoy this episode? Sign up here for the biweekly Cogs of War newsletter to stay updated on our new content.

Image: Midjourney