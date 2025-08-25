When the world's at stake,
go beyond the headlines.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Cogs of War
Cogs of War
Cogs of War

Moving at the Speed of War: A Conversation with Horacio Rozanski of Booz Allen

Ryan Evans and Horacio Rozanski
August 25, 2025
Moving at the Speed of War: A Conversation with Horacio Rozanski of Booz Allen
Cogs of War

Cogs of War

Cogs of War
Moving at the Speed of War: A Conversation with Horacio Rozanski of Booz Allen

Moving at the Speed of War: A Conversation with Horacio Rozanski of Booz Allen

Ryan Evans and Horacio Rozanski
August 25, 2025
The future fight won’t be won by those with the biggest budgets, most polished strategies, or largest armies. It will be won by those who can translate breakthrough technology into usable capability at speed and scale. Ryan was joined by Horacio Rozanski, the CEO of Booz Allen, to talk about the role his company is playing in this race. Having reoriented Booz Allen into a technology integrator, he shares the cultural and organizational challenges of turning Booz Allen into a company of builders, the bets being made on emerging technologies, and how his personal journey — from immigrant to Booz Allen intern to CEO  —  shapes how he sees change.

Did you enjoy this episode? Sign up here for the biweekly Cogs of War newsletter to stay updated on our new content.

Image: Midjourney

Become an Insider

Subscribe to Cogs of War for sharp analysis and grounded insights from technologists, builders, and policymakers.