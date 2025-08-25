Moving at the Speed of War: A Conversation with Horacio Rozanski of Booz Allen

The future fight won’t be won by those with the biggest budgets, most polished strategies, or largest armies
. It will be won by those who can translate breakthrough technology
into usable capability at speed and scale
. Ryan was joined by
Horacio Rozanski, the CEO of Booz Allen, to talk about the role his company is playing in this race. Having reoriented Booz Allen into a technology integrator, he shares the
cultural and organizational challenges
of turning Booz Allen into a company of builders
, the bets being made on emerging technologies, and how his
personal journey — from immigrant to Booz Allen intern to CEO
— shapes how he sees change.
Image: Midjourney