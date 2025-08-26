When the world's at stake,
go beyond the headlines.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

Many Europeans Support Increased National Defense Spending — But How Durable Is That Support?

Emma Salisbury, Niklas Ebert, Tara Varma, Sten Rynning, and Monika Sus
August 26, 2025
Many Europeans Support Increased National Defense Spending — But How Durable Is That Support?
Many Europeans Support Increased National Defense Spending — But How Durable Is That Support?

Many Europeans Support Increased National Defense Spending — But How Durable Is That Support?

#In Brief
Emma Salisbury, Niklas Ebert, Tara Varma, Sten Rynning, and Monika Sus
August 26, 2025

Members-Only Content

This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis.

The war in Ukraine, intensifying U.S. pressure on NATO members, and other factors are leading many European countries to pursue increased defense spending. In many European states, there is growing public support for this. National governments can leverage this moment of heightened public concern to devote more resources to defense. However, sustaining the type of long-term, consistent spending that European countries would need to develop strong and independent defense capabilities will require cutting spending elsewhere or raising tax revenues — which in turn will require maintaining public support over multiple years.We asked experts to consider why publics in five key

Become a Member
Already a member? Sign in
Warcast
Get the Briefing from Those Who've Been There
Subscribe for sharp analysis and grounded insights from warriors, diplomats, and scholars.