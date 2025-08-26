Many Europeans Support Increased National Defense Spending — But How Durable Is That Support?

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
The war in Ukraine, intensifying U.S. pressure on NATO members, and other factors are leading many European countries to pursue increased defense spending. In many European states, there is growing public support for this. National governments can leverage this moment of heightened public concern to devote more resources to defense. However, sustaining the type of long-term, consistent spending that European countries would need to develop strong and independent defense capabilities will require cutting spending elsewhere or raising tax revenues — which in turn will require maintaining public support over multiple years.We asked experts to consider why publics in five key